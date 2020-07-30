Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has a 9-point lead over President Trump in the critical state of Pennsylvania, according to polling released on Thursday.

Mr. Biden held a 50% to 41% lead over Mr. Trump among registered voters, according to the Franklin & Marshall College poll.

Thirty-eight percent of voters said Mr. Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job, compared to 9% who said he is doing a “fair” job and 52% who said he’s doing a poor job.

Mr. Trump and his team have dismissed public polling that has shown Mr. Biden with an edge in recent weeks, saying that Republicans are undercounted.

The sample of 667 registered voters included 324 Democrats (49%), 271 Republicans (41%) and 72 independents (11%).

The latest voter registration statistics for the state have Democrats comprising 47% of the total count and Republicans making up 38% of the rolls.

“No affiliation” or “other” voters make up about 14% of the state’s total.

The survey was taken from July 20-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.

