A Boston man accused of firing a gun at 21 police officers during the city’s George Floyd protests last month was slapped with federal charges Thursday.

John Boampong, 37, was charged with assaulting a federal officer, interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of civil disorder and being a person prohibited under felony indictment in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

If convicted on all charges, Mr. Boampong could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.

“The charges in this case – which involve someone legally barred from having a gun indiscriminately firing 11 rounds at a crowd of officers and civilians – are a good reminder of a simple rule: Protests, even disruptive ones, are legal. Destroying property and endangering lives is not. We will enforce that rule,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Mr. Boampong is currently being held on multiple state charges, including 21 counts of armed assault with attempt to murder stemming from the same incident.

Mr. Boampong is also barred from possessing a firearm because he has active state charges against him, including assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors say around 3 a.m. on Monday, June 1, Mr. Boampong was driving his car in downtown Boston in front of a store that had been looted that evening.

Police officers instructed Mr. Boampong to leave the area, but the occupants of the car became verbally abusive towards the officers and refused to leave, according to the criminal complaint.

When Mr. Boampong reversed the car, officers told him to stop, as officers and another vehicle were in the way. Mr. Boampong kept driving in reverse until one officer knocked with his baton on Boampong’s car to get his attention, according to court records.

Federal prosecutors said Mr. Boampong drove away, but later returned the area and fired a gun 11 times towards officers, including a deputized federal officer.

Officers took cover by ducking behind cards and other objects as bullets broke windows of two apartments above ground level in the building behind the officer, court documents said.

Prosecutors say that officers saw a 9 mm firearm lying on of the floor of Mr. Boampong’s car. The gun was recovered and revealed to have Mr. Boampong’s fingerprint on it, according to court documents.

Officers also discovered in the car a red bathing suit with a price tag still attached, two liquor battles that appeared to be unopened and a pair of glasses with the price tag from a nearby store still attached, according to court records.

“At least one of the occupants of Boampong’s car later told law enforcement that these items had been received after having been stolen during the looting that evening/morning,” prosecutors wrote.

