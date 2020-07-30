Mourners gathered in Atlanta Thursday morning to bid a final farewell to the late Rep. John R. Lewis in the same Baptist church Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

The funeral marks the end of a six-day memorial service for the civil rights icon in Alabama, Washington and, finally, his home state of Georgia.

Former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expected to deliver tributes at the service.

Mr. Lewis addressed the nation one last time in an op-ed he wrote before his death about the current tensions in America, which the New York Times published Thursday to mark his funeral.

“Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe,” Mr. Lewis wrote. “In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.”

Mr. Lewis, a son of sharecroppers, became one of the youngest leaders in the Civil Rights movement, working alongside Martin Luther King Jr. as a protege and was instrumental in passing the historic 1965 Voting Rights Act.

He was one of the original Freedom Riders in 1961, jailed for multiple nonviolent protests, and was assaulted at the infamous “Bloody Sunday” clash between protesters and law enforcement on the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965.

In 1963, he was one of the youngest speakers at the March on Washington, addressing the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial.

His final public appearance was at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington last month.

Mr. Lewis passed away July 17 at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer. A Democratic representative from Georgia’s 5th district, he had served in Congress for more than 30 years.

As part of the week-long memorial service, Mr. Lewis‘ life work was honored as he crossed the Selma bridge and processed through Washington one last time to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol, and both the Alabama and Georgia state capitols.

