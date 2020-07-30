A Key West couple who both tested positive for COVID-19 were jailed after violating a quarantine order from the state health department, officials said Thursday.

Jose Antonio Freire Interian, 24, and Yohana Anahi Gonzalez, 26, were arrested Wednesday night and charged with two second-degree misdemeanors for violating the state law that requires isolation or quarantine in a public health emergency and violating emergency management, Florida Keys News reported.

Mr. Interian and Ms. Gonzalez both failed to follow orders to remain at home for two weeks and wear face masks around others, according to an isolation order issued last week by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, the outlet reported.

“Because you have failed to voluntarily remain in your residence, this order is necessary to protect the public health,” according to the DOH orders, the report said.

The couple was jailed after a property manager at their apartment complex in New Town reported to police earlier Wednesday that Mr. Interian had walked his dog, gone to the grocery store and washed his car, and that he and Ms. Gonzalez had been seen outside without wearing face masks, Florida Keys News reported. The property manager turned over to police surveillance footage of the couple allegedly violating the order.

“There were complaints from the neighborhood of them continuing to be outside, going about normal life functions,” Key West City Manager Greg Veliz told The Miami Herald. “An officer took the video to the judge and the judge signed the warrant.”

The two were jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center on Wednesday night and later released after each posting a $1,000 bond.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said both Ms. Gonzalez and Mr. Interian were kept isolated from other inmates in “negative pressure” rooms where the air is not recirculated into other areas of the jail.

“As far as I know, these are the first arrests of this kind in Monroe County,” Brandie Peretz, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, told NBC News.

