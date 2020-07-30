A federal appeals court on Thursday agreed to take a second look at the criminal case against President Trump’s first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a brief order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a majority of its judges voted to vacate a split decision by a three-judge panel last month.

Oral arguments before the full court are scheduled for Aug. 11.

The decision keeps Mr. Flynn’s legal drama alive, despite repeated attempts by his legal team and the Justice Department to end it.

The D.C. Circuit is currently composed of seven judges appointed by three Democrats and four Republican appointees

Mr. Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian’s then ambassador to the U.S. in late 2016 just before the Trump administration took over.

In a surprise move earlier this year, the Justice Department sought to abandon the Flynn case, which had been pursuing since 2017.

Justice Department lawyers said the FBI never should have interviewed Mr. Flynn as part of its probe into allegations of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia operatives interfering in the 2016 election.

The FBI had no evidence Mr. Flynn could shed light on their probe, department lawyers wrote.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan decided to scrutinize the Justice Department’s request, over objections from Mr. Flynn’s legal team.

A three-judge Court of Appeals panel last month said he must dismiss the case because he didn’t have the authority to question the Justice Department’s decision.

He appealed that decision earlier this month, asking the full court to review the appellate court’s ruling. In his filing, he claimed the court’s decision threatened “to turn the ordinary judicial process upside down.

