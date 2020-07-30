Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that U.S. officials have been notified of “every single threat” to American soldiers in Afghanistan and that Trump administration officials have discussed threats on the lives of U.S. forces with Russian counterparts.

His comments come weeks after reports surfaced that U.S. intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence agents had offered the bounties to militants linked to the Taliban.

Top White House officials were reportedly aware of such intelligence in early 2019.

Despite repeated rebukes from the White House that President Trump had not been briefed about the threats to U.S. soldiers before the reports surfaced, Mr. Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that “the proper people have been aware of every single threat to our soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan whether that was General [Austin] Miller, or my team at the embassy there in Kabul.”

“Anytime there was a tactical threat on the lives or the health or the safety and security or our assets in place, we have raised this with our Russian counterparts not only at my level, but Ambassador [John] Sullivan and every one of our team that interacts with the Russians, we’ve made very clear our expectations,” the secretary of state said.

Although his latest testimony sends a different message from the Trump administration than has been previously conveyed, his statement is in line with former comments from the top U.S. general in the Middle East who told reporters earlier this month that he was aware of the intelligence, but there was not enough evidence to take action.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said the intelligence was “very worrisome,” but it “wasn’t proved enough that I’d take it to a court of law.”

Four U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan this year, while 19 were slain last year.

Mr. Pompeo also told the committee that he had spoken with his Russian Counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, about “all of the issues that put American issues at risk,” but stopped short of confirming that he had discussed the specific issue of Russian bounties with Mr. Lavrov.

