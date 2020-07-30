Former President Barack Obama reportedly saves his harshest criticism of President Trump for when the cameras are off, slamming Mr. Trump’s “nativist, racist, sexist ways” during private fundraisers for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Mr. Obama recently raised more than $3 million for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee during a conversation with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in which the former president claimed Mr. Trump has a core base that “filters out any contradictory information.”

“It’s just glued to Fox News and Breitbart and Limbaugh and just this conservative echo chamber — and so, they’re going to turn out to vote,” Mr. Obama said, according to The Times. “What he has unleashed and what he continues to try to tap into is the fears and anger and resentment of people who, in some cases, really are having a tough time and have seen their prospects, or communities where they left, declining.

“And Trump tries to tap into that and redirect in nativist, racist, sexist ways,” he added.

Mr. Obama also suggested that Mr. Trump’s recent focus on Confederate monuments was the sign of something darker.

“The endpoint of that we saw in Europe 60 years ago, 70 years ago — what happens when those things get unleashed,” Mr. Obama said, The Times reported. “You don’t nip that in the bud, bad things can happen. Among the most quote unquote civilized societies.”

During a Tuesday event with actor George Clooney, Mr. Obama reportedly said voter suppression and any attempt by Mr. Trump to question the upcoming election’s legitimacy were fears that kept him up at night, The Times reported.

During another event with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Mr. Obama accused Mr. Trump of stoking “anti-Asian sentiment” when talking about the novel coronavirus, which originated in China.

“That still shocks and pisses me off,” Mr. Obama said, The Times reported.

“We already saw this guy win once,” he reportedly said. “After he bragged about physically assaulting women — and that didn’t seem to matter. So, enough said. Let’s get to work.”

Mr. Obama’s office did not dispute his private comments but declined to comment further, The Times reported.

