Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign bus was involved in a minor accident with a dump truck in Pennsylvania Thursday. There were no reports of injuries.

Mr. Pence’s motorcade was traveling along a tight curve in the road in western Pennsylvania when it side-swiped the front fender of the truck, according to a pool reporter traveling with the vice president.

Mr. Pence “transferred to a limo while authorities work out issues with [the] dump truck driver,” the pool report stated.

Mr. Pence flew on Air Force Two to western Pennsylvania on Thursday morning for a campaign bus tour of the region and an official visit in the afternoon at a chemical company.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.