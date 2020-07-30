Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign bus was involved in a minor accident in Pennsylvania on Thursday, and two police motorcycle escorts in his motorcade were involved in a separate accident minutes later.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Mr. Pence’s motorcade was traveling along a tight curve in a road in Allegheny County when it side-swiped the front fender of an approaching dump truck, according to a pool reporter traveling with the vice president.

Mr. Pence “transferred to a limo while authorities work out issues with [the] dump truck driver,” the pool report stated.

But after the motorcade left the campaign bus behind and resumed traveling, two police motorcycle escorts in the motorcade “went down” on Lincoln Way in White Oak, the pool reporter said.

Mr. Pence got out of his vehicle at the scene, where an ambulance was also present. The pool report said it appeared that the police officers were standing up and were “just being checked out” by first responders.

Mr. Pence flew on Air Force Two to western Pennsylvania on Thursday morning for a campaign bus tour of the region and an official visit in the afternoon at a chemical company.

