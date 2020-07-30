TOWNSON, Md. (AP) - Three people were arrested in connection with a fight in Maryland that sent six to the hospital with stab wounds.

Mary Wilson, 20, and Krystal McKeever, 32, and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the fight that started after a group of people got into a verbal dispute over a video Monday, Baltimore County police said in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities did not say what the video showed, or if the three people charged had also been wounded during the incident. Police say everyone involved in the fight knew each other.

When officers responded to the scene of the fight in Towson on Monday, everyone involved had left and six people had transported themselves to a hospital, the release said. Five people have since been released, and one person remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Wilson faces assault charges. McKeever has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, and assault charges. The teen was charged as an adult with attempted first and second-degree murder, the release said. He also faces assault charges.

McKeever and the teen were released after a bail review hearing, the release said. Wilson was released after posting bail.

It was not immediately clear if Wilson or McKeever had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.