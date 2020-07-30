ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after shots were fired at Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop early Thursday.

The deputies were on westbound Highway 36 shortly before 3 a.m. when occupants of a vehicle driving eastbound fired multiple shots at the deputies, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. The shooters sped off. The deputies tried to track down the vehicle but could not catch up to it.

The deputies then learned that a Maplewood police officer had spotted the suspect vehicle. That vehicle took off but later returned. A suspect was found nearby and arrested. A gun was recovered at that scene.

The deputies were not hurt, nor was anyone else The case remains under investigation.

