TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson are investigating a fatal shooting involving a security guard.

They said officers were called out to an apartment complex last Saturday night.

According to police, 49-year-old David Reed was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and a knife located near him.

Reed was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said the armed security guard was hired by the apartment complex and was on duty. The guard was conducting a security check on a vacant apartment when he heard voices inside and saw Reed and a woman at the front door, they said.

Police said the guard began to detain the woman and a confrontation ensued with Reed, who had a knife.

The security guard suffered minor injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but their investigation is continuing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.