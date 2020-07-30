“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” are resuming production after both game shows were sidelined because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday.

Filming for the shows’ upcoming seasons will begin shortly with safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the studio spokesperson said in a statement.

“While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ they have come to love when the season starts,” the spokesperson said.

Both shows will be taped as usual in Culver City, California, with filming for “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel” set to resume this week and next, respectively, according to a Deadline article that broke the news.

The sets of both shows have been redesigned to make extra space between the people involved, personal protective equipment will be provided backstage and all staff and crew will be regularly tested for COVID-19, Deadline reported. Contestants will also be tested for COVID-19 before taping, the report said.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel” are entering their 37th and 38th seasons, respectively.

