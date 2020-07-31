At least one U.S. Marine is confirmed dead and eight others are missing following an amphibious training accident off the coast of California.

Two Marines were taken to local hospitals where one was listed in critical condition while the other was stable, according to officials from the Marine Corps base in Camp Pendleton, California.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “I ask that you keep our Marines, sailors and their families in your prayers as we continue our search.”

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining eight service members. Several Navy and Coast Guard ships are at the scene, along with three U.S. Navy and Coast Guard MH-60 helicopters, officials said.

Fifteen Marines and one sailor were inside an Amphibious Assault Vehicle about 8:45 p.m. EST when they reported taking on water while they were taking part in what officials called a “routine training exercise” near San Clemente Island, officials said.

The names of the deceased service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next-of-kin have been notified, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation, Marine Corps officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.