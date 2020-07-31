XENIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities cannot determine what caused the death of a woman whose skeletal remains were found earlier this year in southwestern Ohio, but the investigation will remain ongoing.

Cheryl Coker, 46, of Riverside, had been missing for about 18 months when her remains were found in April. The Greene County sheriff’s office has said a man found them in a wooded area of Caesarcreek Township, on private property that was “not a common area for a person to go.”

Riverside police called Coker’s disappearance suspicious and soon opened a homicide investigation. However, no charges have been filed in the case so far and no arrests have been made.

The county coroner’s office announced Thursday it was unable to determine the manner or cause of Coker’s death. But due to the circumstances surrounding her death, they have asked that law enforcement agencies continue their investigations.

