Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Friday said DHS agents will be in Portland until they can be sure that things aren’t going to spiral out of control.

He said there was little or no criminal activity overnight and that he’s glad Oregon and Portland have “finally stepped up to the challenge.”

“We are going to remain there until we are assured that that courthouse is safe and secure,” Mr. Wolf said on “Fox & Friends.”

Earlier this week, DHS and Oregon struck a deal where state police would help protect federal buildings in Portland and homeland security officials would leave once peace is restored.

“We’ve been asking for 60 days for Portland police or Oregon police to do their job and for whatever reason, it took 60 days,” Mr. Wolf said. “It took my law enforcement officers’ 245 injuries, over 90 arrests for them to step up and do their job.”

“I’m glad they’re here; I’m glad they’re partnering with us,” he said. “We can hopefully bring this to a very peaceful conclusion very quickly.”

