CHINO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife a block away from police headquarters, authorities said Friday.

The man called 911 on Thursday afternoon and asked to meet an officer near the Chino police station, according to a news release. When the officer arrived, the man got out of his vehicle with a knife.

The officer opened fire, fatally shooting the man, authorities said. The officer was not harmed.

The man’s identity was not released publicly pending notification of his family.

Chino police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday and additional information was not available.

The city of Chino is in San Bernardino County and about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in the Antelope Valley city of Lancaster, police shot a man in the hand Thursday afternoon during an encounter where he allegedly drove a vehicle toward deputies twice.

The deputies were responding to a domestic violence 911 call made because the 56-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had allegedly tried to stab his wife and daughter, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Westphal. He drove away before authorities arrived.

Deputies found a car that matched a description of the man’s vehicle and pursued it back to the victims’ home, authorities said in a news release. The man refused to get out of the vehicle and deputies used unspecified less-than-lethal weapons.

The man then allegedly reversed the vehicle toward the deputies and at least one opened fire, officials said. The man crashed his vehicle into two patrol cars and drove away, prompting a second pursuit.

Authorities say the man then tried to run over a deputy who was deploying spike strips on the roadway to stop the vehicle, prompting a second police shooting.

It’s not clear if the man was struck in the first or second shooting, Westphal said.

The vehicle stopped moving due to mechanical issues, authorities said. The suspect allegedly fought with deputies and additional unspecified less-lethal weapons were used to subdue him.

The man is expected to survive his hand injury.

