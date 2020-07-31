HAILEY, Idaho (AP) - A drunk driver who killed three children when he crashed into the back of a vehicle in which they were passengers has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Matthew Richard Park, 47, of Fairfield received the sentence Wednesday in 5th District Court. He will have to serve at least 17 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Park pleaded guilty in May to aggravated DUI and three felony counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Six-year-old Aneena Lurak, 5-year-old Kya Lurak and 3-year-old Drayka Emyka Rayshell died in the crash in August 2019 in southern Idaho. Their father, Somchai Lurak, suffered a spinal cord injury that left him a quadriplegic.

Police say the crash occurred in a construction area, and Park was traveling about 85 mph when he slammed into the back of the vehicle that had slowed for a construction zone.

Park told authorities he had been drinking for about 12 hours before the early morning crash. Police say he had a blood-alcohol concentration of more than twice the legal limit.

Park apologized at his sentencing.

“I will always be burdened with the weight of what I’ve done,” Park said. “My only wish is that somehow I could ease your suffering. I am so truly sorry.”

