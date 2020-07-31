A teenager has been arrested on charges related to the recent hijacking of Twitter accounts belonging to high-profile users including former President Barack Obama, authorities in Florida announced Friday.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said his office has filed 30 felony charges against 17-year-old from Tampa suspected of being the “mastermind” of the recent hack, which also compromised the accounts of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and billionaires Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others.

“This was a massive fraud orchestrated right here in our own backyard and we won’t stand for that,” Mr. Warren said at a press conference.

