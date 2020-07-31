Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly helped convert an underage girl into Jeffrey Epstein’s “sex-slave,” according to court documents unsealed late Thursday night.

One witness claimed in a deposition that she saw President Clinton on Epstein’s private island, the newly unsealed materials revealed.

And another document includes an email exchange between Epstein and Ms. Maxwell from 2015, undercutting her claim that she had not been in contact with the disgraced billionaire in more than a decade.

Federal prosecutors earlier this month charged Ms. Maxwell with helping recruit, groom and abuse underage girls as young as 14 as part of a decades-long sex traffic empire led by Epstein. She also faces two counts of perjury and has pleaded not guilty.

A woman identified only as “Jane Doe #3” detailed a litany of disturbing allegations, accusing Ms. Maxwell of recruiting her in 1999, when she was 15 years old, according to the newly released court filings.

Ms. Maxwell brought the girl to Epstein’s mansion where she began giving the billionaire sex offender a massage that turned into a sexual encounter, the court document revealed.

The woman said the abuse got worse from there.

“Epstein then became enamored with Jane Doe #3, and with the assistance of Maxwell converted her into what is commonly referred to as ‘sex slave,’” her lawyers wrote in the filing.

“Epstein kept Jane Doe #3 as his sex slave from 1999 through 2002, when she managed to escape from a foreign country and hide out from Epstein and his co-conspirators for years,” the filing continues.

The woman also claims Epstein made her available for sex with “politically-connected and financially-powerful people,” according to the filing.

She said Ms. Maxwell helped set up some of the illicit liaisons, including one that took place at her London apartment.

“Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein’s sexual abuse ring, Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein,” her lawyers wrote.

Prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister and other world leaders were among those with whom she was forced to have sex, according to the filing. However, their names were redacted in the filing.

A witness told lawyers she saw Mr. Clinton on Epstein’s island with Epstein, Ms. Maxwell, a woman named Emmy and “two young girls” she could not identify. It is not clear if the girls were with Mr. Clinton or staying on the island separately.

The witness said the former president stayed in a villa on the island, but revealed little else about his visit.

Fox News reported in 2016 that Mr. Clinton traveled to Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands 26 times, often without his Secret Service detail.

The filing was among a trove of highly-anticipated documents from a settled civil suit filed in 2015 against Ms. Maxwell by purported Epstein victims. Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was sexually trafficked by Ms. Maxwell and Epstein when she was underage, initiated the lawsuit.

A federal judge in New York unsealed the documents over objections from Ms. Maxwell’s legal team.

Among the filings was a bizarre email from 2015 that reads like a press statement by Ms. Maxwell denying knowledge of the sex-trafficking scandal and blasting the press for making up lies.

But the email was written by Epstein, who refers to himself in the third person.

“Since JE was charged in 2007 for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment,” Epstein wrote “GMax” in the email from January 2015.

Epstein then slams the press, accusing reporters of making up quotes and “false allegations of impropriety and offensive behavior that I abhor and have never been party to.”

Ms. Maxwell responds that she would “appreciate it” if a woman named Shelley would come forward to say she was Epstein’s girlfriend. It is not clear who Shelley is from the email.

A day later, Epstein praised Ms. Maxwell

“You have done nothing wrong and I would urge you to start acting like it. Go outside, head high, not as an escaping convict,” he wrote.

Ms. Maxwell was arrested earlier this month at her 156-acre mansion in New Hampshire she purchased through a shell company. She faces four counts of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of perjury related to statements she made in the Giuffre lawsuit.

Federal prosecutors say she groomed girls as young as 14 for Epstein’s sex trafficking empire between 1994 and 1997. Ms. Maxwell is also accused of participating in the sexual abuse of one alleged victim.

The charges against Maxwell come roughly one year after prosecutors filed sex trafficking charges against Epstein, who hung himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial.

