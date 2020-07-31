The House delayed the start of its August recess Friday until a deal can be reached on coronavirus relief, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced.

“We will not start the August district work period until we pass appropriate COVID-19 relief to meet the current health and economic crisis confronting our people and our country,” the Maryland Democrat said.

Members were notified that they’ll be given 24 hours notice before a vote on any potential deal.

Democratic and Republican leaders have failed to pull together a deal on both a full coronavirus relief package or any stop-gap measures to extend unemployment benefits that are expiring Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.