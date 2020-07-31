The House on Friday approved legislation to reverse President Trump’s ban on transgender troops serving in the military as part of a massive $1.3 trillion spending package.

Lawmakers the day prior quietly adopted an amendment to the defense bill offered by Rep. Jackie Speier, California Democrat, to prohibit military funds from being spent on implementing the controversial policy.

The ban, which went into effect April 2019, requires U.S. service members who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria to serve under their biological sex, reversing an Obama-era rule that allowed transgender people to serve openly according to their preferred gender expression.

The current policy allows U.S. service members who were already serving openly to continue doing so, but prohibits new applicants with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria “unless stable for 36 months and willing and able to serve” according to their biological sex.

While no Republicans openly supported the amendment, a roll call vote putting individual representatives on the record was not requested on the matter, marking the latest rebuke at the Trump administration’s ban.

