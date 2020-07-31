Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital Friday after she had a minimally invasive procedure earlier this week, the Supreme Court announced.

“Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital today. She is home and doing well,” a spokesperson for the high court told reporters.

The procedure to revise a bile duct stent that was put in last August was done at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Wednesday.

“According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection,” the Supreme Court’s Wednesday press statement read.

Earlier this month, the 87-year-old justice announced she has been treated for cancer lesions in her liver and would continue receiving treatment.

She plans to do her job full steam ahead as long as she’s capable, the justice said.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Justice Ginsburg announced.

A scan in February revealed cancer lesions in her liver and she began chemotherapy in May.

The senior justice was hospitalized earlier in July with an infection but she said that was unrelated to the cancer treatment.

