A member of Congress who sat next to Rep. Louie Gohmert on a plane ride from Texas on Sunday has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Rep. Kay Granger, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, sought the test after Mr. Gohmert tested positive during a White House screening process on Wednesday.

The positive result forced Mr. Gohmert, Texas Republican, into isolation and set off a scramble to figure out who might have been exposed due to his presence on Capitol Hill and elsewhere.

“I am pleased to report that Ranking Member Granger has tested negative for COVID-19. She is following the guidance of her physician and remains symptom-free,” spokeswoman Sarah Flaim said.

