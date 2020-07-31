SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A northeastern Pennsylvania man who was convicted of threatening President Donald Trump and a district attorney has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Authorities charged 28-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo with threatening to “put a bullet” in Trump and then-Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and threatening “lethal force” against police. He led police on a three-month manhunt through several states before his September 2018 capture in Ohio.

In November, a federal jury convicted Christy on a dozen counts of threatening the president, making threatening communications and taking stolen firearms and vehicles across state lines.

U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Christy on Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.