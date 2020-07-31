RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man was arrested Friday after being accused of pointing a gun at two people and firing it outside an apartment complex in Rapid City.

The 18-year-old man was taken into custody after surrendering to law enforcement officers many hours later.

Witnesses told police the man pointed a handgun at two people and fired it once in the air shortly after midnight. Officers evacuated the apartment complex, formed a perimeter around it, but couldn’t locate the man.

They eventually discovered he was in an apartment and began negotiating with him about 6:30 a.m. Police say he surrendered about an hour later.

Police spokesman Brendyn Media says investigators are trying to learn what prompted the incident.

