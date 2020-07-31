OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police have identified two people shot to death outside an Omaha motel.

Nicole Hatten, 36, and Michael Harbou, 35, were killed in the shooting that happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday outside a Best Western motel in southwestern Omaha, police said.

Officers called to the motel found Hatten and Harbour with gunshot wounds outside the building. Both were declared dead at the scene. News outlets reported that at least one of the victims had been a guest at the motel at the time of the shooting.

Police had not announced any arrests in the killings by Friday morning.

