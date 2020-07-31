President Trump said Friday he does not believe the late Herman Cain caught the coronavirus at his late-June rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“No, I don’t think he did,” Mr. Trump told White House reporters as he departed for Florida.

Mr. Cain, who ran for president in 2012, died after a battle with the disease.

Commentators were quick to point out that Mr. Cain attended Mr. Trump’s Oklahoma rally and was pictured without a mask.

It’s unclear where Mr. Cain, who was 74, contracted the disease, though the June 20 rally was panned by some as an ill-advised gathering in the middle of a pandemic.

Mr. Cain, a cancer survivor and the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, received his positive test on June 29 and was hospitalized in early July. He had been receiving oxygen treatment.

