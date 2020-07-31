President Trump said Friday he has done “a much better job for minorities” than former President Barack Obama, pushing back at his predecessor’s accusations that Mr. Trump has sought to curtail voting rights for Black Americans.

“I did a much better job than Obama did, by far, for African-Americans, Asian-Americans, for women, any group you look at, far better than Obama did,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “He did a bad job for minorities.”

At the funeral on Thursday for Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, Mr. Obama criticized Mr. Trump without mentioning his name for trying to disenfranchise Blacks.

“There are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting, by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision,” Mr. Obama said.

He accused the administration of “undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to the election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

Mr. Trump often cites achievements such as criminal-justice reform and the lowest Black unemployment rate in history, before the coronavirus shutdowns hit.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.