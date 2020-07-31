President Trump still backs his controversial pick to be the Pentagon’s next policy chief after the Senate Armed Services Committee canceled his nomination hearing the day before.

Committee Chairman James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican, abruptly called off the hearing for retired Army Gen. Anthony Tata to be the next undersecretary of defense for policy without setting a new date.

When asked about the situation, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday morning, “the president still supports Gen. Tata,” without elaborating further.

Members on both sides of the aisle had expressed skepticism of the nomination steming from polarizing remarks he had made on social media were discovered, including criticizing Islam and calling former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader.”

Gen. Tata has since apologized for the remarks.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

