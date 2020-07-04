DETROIT (AP) - Two women were killed in separate shootings in Detroit overnight, police said Saturday.

Police said a 19-year-old woman riding inside a car was killed when a shooter in a passing SUV opened fire around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

No other injuries were reported.

In the second shooting, police said a 39-year-old woman riding in a car was fatally shot by someone inside a passing car at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a 40-year-old man and three boys, aged 15, 12 and 9, who were in the same car were wounded.

Detroit Police have not released further information on either shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.