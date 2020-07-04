Frances Tiafoe, the 22-year-old tennis pro ranked No. 81 on the ATP Tour, announced Saturday morning he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiafoe, who was born in Hyattsville, Maryland, and trained in College Park, was preparing to play in an exhibition tennis event in Atlanta.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend,” Tiafoe wrote on Twitter. “Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago.

“I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta. While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority.”

Tiafoe said in an interview with ABC7 that he plans to play in the Citi Open, the tennis tournament in the District that this year will mark the ATP Tour’s return to competition after the coronavirus pandemic halted play. The tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 13.

Tiafoe played in the event on Friday, but was retested after his match because he began showing symptoms.

The event allowed 450 spectators in to watch.

