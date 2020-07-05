NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Gunfire claimed the lives of two people in Newark on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Essex County prosecutors and Newark public safety officials said 36-year-old Nekeya Grady of Willingboro and 46-year-old Earl Cohen of Newark were pronounced dead at the scene just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to call the county prosecutor’s office homicide/major crimes task force.

