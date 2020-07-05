Caleb Williams of Gonzaga College High School in the District, the top-rated quarterback in the Class of 2021, will play college football at Oklahoma, he announced Saturday. He chose the Sooners over Maryland and LSU.

Maryland was seen as a dark-horse possibility for the 5-star quarterback, due to its proximity to Williams‘ home. Williams‘ father told the Washington Post that the family gave the Terrapins the final word before the coveted prospect closed his recruitment process.

Instead, Williams will go to Oklahoma, which has produced Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield in recent years.

Williams released a video that featured shots of him posing around the District, including at the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and Black Lives Matter Plaza.

The video also featured a surprise appearance from Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who went to Oklahoma.

“Hey, what’s up, Caleb? It’s all about making good choices. Welcome to the family and I wish you nothing but the best,” Peterson said. “Boomer Sooner.”

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Williams has amassed more than 3,700 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns in just 20 career varsity games so far at Gonzaga, which plays in the highly competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.