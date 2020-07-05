By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 5, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A child is in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in St. Louis.

St. Louis Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood about 4 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately release any details about the circumstances of the shooting. The child’s age and gender also wasn’t immediately released.

