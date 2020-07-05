JERUSALEM (AP) - The Israeli military said aircraft struck targets in the northern Gaza Strip late Sunday following a barrage of rocket fire into southern Israel. No casualties were reported on either side.

In a statement, the military said attack helicopters and fighter jets struck “underground infrastructure” belonging to Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.

Earlier Sunday, the army said a total of three rockets were fired by Gaza militants toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in southern Israel.

It said one of the rockets was intercepted, while Channel 12 TV said the other two landed in open areas.

After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Hamas have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months.

But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to soon begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. A number of armed groups operate in Gaza.

Israel says it holds Hamas, as the controlling power in Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

