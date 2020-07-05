By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 5, 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Report: Sheriff’s official says 2 dead, 8 wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting, revising figures from 12 hurt.

