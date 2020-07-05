COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - An 11-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting in Columbia, Missouri, police said.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood where people were lighting off fireworks.

Police did not release details of what led to the shooting, but Jones said preliminary information suggested the shooting may have occurred after someone unintentionally shot a firework toward another household.

Jones said two people fired gunshots during the incident and one person was in custody Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear why the other person who fired shots wasn’t in custody Sunday.

The three people who were injured in the shooting received non-life-threatening injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.