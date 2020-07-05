President Trump will hold an outdoor rally in New Hampshire on Saturday, giving his campaign a shot at a mid-pandemic redo after a disastrous restart in Tulsa last month.

The campaign on Sunday said the event will be held at the Portsmouth International Airport at 8 p.m.

“President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments in record-setting time have improved the lives of all Americans. He rebuilt, restored and renewed our great nation once, and he’ll do it again,” campaign Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said. “We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world.”

The campaign said attendees will have access to hand sanitizer and be given a mask, which they are “strongly encouraged” to wear.

Outdoor events are considered to be safer than the type of indoor event Mr. Trump staged June 20 in Oklahoma — his first rally since early March, when the pandemic hit hard.

Critics said the Tulsa rally was a bad idea from the start, and attendance fell far short of expectations.

The campaign blamed unflattering press coverage leading up the rally and protesters outside, saying they made it difficult to get in.

