HORTON, Kan. (AP) - A 13-year-old was killed and five others were injured early Sunday after a utility terrain vehicle ran off a rural roadway and crashed in northeast Kansas, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The office is investigating the crash, which occured about 2 a.m. near Netawaka, about 43 miles north of Topeka.

The initial investigation showed the driver had been running the UTV alongside another UTV when the driver lost control and overturned, ejecting a 13-year-old front-seat passenger. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The child’s name has not been released. Five others were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka and Sabetha Hospital, some of them with life threatening injuries.

