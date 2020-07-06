KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been killed in separate shootings in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police identified the victims in a news release as 27-year-old Edwin Pinto and 34-year-old Dennis Barnett.

The release said officers found Pinto dead while responding to a shooting call around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Barnett was found dead about two hours later as officers responded to another shooting call.

Police say the shootings are under investigation. No suspect information has been released.

