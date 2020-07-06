Sen. Charles E. Grassley on Monday called for U.S. Attorney John Durham to speed up any planned prosecutions stemming out of his investigation into the Russian collusion probe, warning it’ll be too late if he waits until after the presidential election.

The Iowa Republican said in a tweet that he is growing impatient for the results of Mr. Durham’s probe which began over one year ago.

“#CommonSense. IF NO PROSECUTIONS TIL AFTER ELECTIONS SAD SAD,” Mr. Grassley tweeted. “The deep state is so deep that people get away with political crimes. Durham [should] be producing some fruit of his labor.”

Mr. Grassley, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, tagged President Trump in the tweet.

Attorney General William P. Barr said earlier this year that Mr. Durham’s probe would be completed by the spring. Last month, Mr. Barr told Fox News he expects there to be “developments” this summer, but he also suggested the probe may drag through the November election.

Mr. Barr blamed the coronavirus pandemic for slowing Mr. Durham’s ability to interview witnesses.

Mr. Durham is probing the actions of the intelligence community, FBI and Justice Department as they investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election.

