President Trump suggested Monday that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the circuit’s only Black driver, should apologize for complaining about a noose-like rope in his garage that the FBI later determined was not a hate crime.

The president said on Twitter that the “noose” incident and Mr. Wallace’s successful effort to get NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events “has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” the president tweeted.

Mr. Wallace reported last month that one of his race team members found a noose tied in his garage bay. The FBI determined that the knot tied in the shape of a noose was part of a garage-door pull that had been in the garage since at least last October, when Mr. Wallace’s team wasn’t using that particular bay.

