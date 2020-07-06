President Trump will sign several executive orders in the coming days on China, immigration, prescription drug prices and manufacturing, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Monday.

In his first televised interview since joining the White House, Mr. Meadows said “this president will do more in the next four weeks than Joe Biden and his team did in the last 40 years.”

“We’re going to be looking at how we make sure that China is addressed, how we bring manufacturing back from overseas to make sure the American worker is supported,” Mr. Meadows said on “Fox & Friends.”

The president tweeted on Monday that China “has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World” by allowing the coronavirus to spread from its origin in Wuhan.

Mr. Meadows didn’t offer specifics about executive actions, but said the White House will also look at “a number of issues as it relates to immigration.”

“We’re going to look at a number of issues as it relates to prescription drug prices and we’re going to get them done when Congress couldn’t get them done,” he added.

The president has issued a flurry of executive orders in recent weeks, such as those calling for tough prosecution of people who vandalize monuments, and for the creation of a national park with a variety of monuments dedicated to historic U.S. figures.

