The State Department has signed off on a plan to sell military aircraft and related equipment to France for about $2 billion.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the certification to Congress Monday.

France wants to buy three E-2D Hawkeye all-weather, early-warning aircraft along with 10 engines, three radar assemblies and other equipment.

“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” said officials with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The E-2D Hawkeyes are capable of operating from an aircraft carrier and will be used by the French Navy. Pentagon officials said the sale will result in better interoperability with the U.S. Navy.

The sale of the aircraft and related equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region and there will be no adverse impacts on U.S. readiness, U.S. officials said.

