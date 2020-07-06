Let us all recall that MoveOn.org — the nation’s premier progressive activist organization — has declared that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden now represents “the most progressive platform in Democratic Party history.”

Then we have to ask this cautionary question: “Do Never-Trump Republicans know how liberal Joe Biden has become?”

Issues & Insights has made that exact inquiry in an editorial, critically citing the primary anti-Trump groups — 43 Alumni for Biden, Lincoln Project and Republican Voters against Trump — which are indeed against President Trump.

“This is sheer lunacy. Whatever his faults — and they are many — Trump has run one of, if not the, most conservative administrations, more so than even Ronald Reagan‘s. From the military buildup to supply-side tax cuts and deregulation, to judicial nominees, to immigration policies and education reform, Trump’s made a lasting difference on issues these never-Trump Republicans supposedly hold dear. And while he can be and often is his own worst enemy, Trump has been the victim of the most vicious, sustained smear campaign ever mounted by the liberal establishment,” the editorial said.

“If these never-Trumpers succeed, they will not only have justified the left’s scorched earth political strategy, they will have handed over the White House and Congress to an increasingly radicalized Democratic Party. There will be a fire all right. And it will burn everything conservatives believe in. Even if a supposedly purified Republican Party were to win a national election again somewhere down the road, there wouldn’t be anything left to build on,” the editorial concluded.

THE KANYE EFFECT

After hip-hop performer, music producer and entrepreneur Kanye West revealed his plans to run for president, many observers connected the dots and immediately decided that Mr. West revealed his sudden declaration in order to help President Trump rather than compete with him.

Social media erupted with many comments suggesting that Mr. West — who has 29.5 million followers on Twitter alone — would draw votes away from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and give the edge to the president.

Well, Mr. West is, after all, a third-party candidate. Remember that Libertarian Gary Johnson won 4.4 million votes when he ran for president in 2016; Green Party hopeful Jill Stein received 1.4 million.

“If Kanye runs in 2020 he’d only take away votes from Joe Biden. Young people are already unenthusiastic enough as is about Biden’s candidacy but he’d also chip away at Biden’s black support. Trump voters are TRUMP voters. His base remains unchanged,” tweeted C.J. Pierson, founder and president of Last Hope USA, a nonprofit devoted to preserving America’s founding values by promoting civic education and participation among young Americans.

Meanwhile, both Tesla founder Elon Musk and former presidential hopeful Mark Cuban have stepped up to support Mr. West while fans are busy creating memes which place Mr. West’s wife Kim Kardashian West in the role of first lady.

And a small, semirelated cultural moment of note: The group Former Democrats for Trump now has 209,000 Twitter followers.

HISTORY ENTERS THE FRAY

Many Americans are distressed by the destruction of historic statuary and monuments by dissenters. President Trump has already begun to remedy this disquieting phenomenon by making it a crime to harm federal statues; he has also moved to create a National Garden of Heroes to serve as a home for such iconic symbols.

Meanwhile, history may prove to be the most effective remedy of all.

“Destructive forces can shape our lives, but they do so mostly in temporary ways. Once their destruction stops, they get forgotten, left on ‘the ash heap of history.’ Did Occupy Wall Street leave a lasting impact on American life, or, with the passage of time, does it seem more like a cringe-inducing gathering of young people play-acting as revolutionaries and just leaving a mess?” asks Jim Geraghty, a columnist for National Review.

“Can the Weather Underground really say they changed America for the better? Angry mobs and violent gangs can’t build anything. If they could, they would choose to be something besides angry mobs and violent gangs. These forces driven by destruction can rarely ever invent, renew, cure, or improve the lives of others. They have difficulty distinguishing the symbolic from the real; tearing down a statue of Christopher Columbus does not erase Christopher Columbus from history,” Mr. Geraghty says.

CORONAVIRUS: ABOUT OUR SCHOOLS

It is of note that Los Angeles County — which tends to 1 million California students — issued a 44-page guide to reopen schools in May, “reimagining” the classroom experience with a prudent eye on health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics — which represents 67,000 pediatricians — now strongly advocates that the goal for all policy considerations “should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

The importance of in-person learning, the organization said, is well-documented, while “lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services” can result in social isolation, learning deficits, childhood depression and a “substantial impact” on physical activity and in-school meals for those kids who need them.

“Policy makers should acknowledge that COVID-19 policies are intended to mitigate, not eliminate, risk,” said the group, which offers “COVID-19 Guidance” and resources at AAP.org.

POLL DU JOUR

• 25% of U.S. adults who plan to vote for Joseph R. Biden favor Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California for his running mate; 23% favor Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

• 8% favor former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams, 6% favor former national security adviser Susan E. Rice.

• 5% favor Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, 4% favor Rep. Val Demmings of Florida.

• 2% favor Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, 2% favor Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

• 1% each back for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Karen Bass of California or Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

• 20% are not sure, 3% favor “someone else”

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 649 U.S. adults who say they will vote for Mr. Biden for president.

