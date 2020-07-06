Joseph R. Biden is vowing to “transform” the United States.

The former vice president and presumed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee took to Twitter late Sunday to make it clear he plans to deliver real change if elected president this fall.

“We’re going to beat Donald Trump,” Mr. Biden said. “And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it.”

Mr. Biden leads Mr. Trump in most national and battleground state polls and has raised more money than Mr. Trump over the last two months.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.