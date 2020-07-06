Hillary Clinton has a better chance of winning the 2020 presidential election than Kanye West, according to political oddsmakers at Betonline.

Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is the odds-on favorite, followed by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

That could serve as a reality check for Mr. West, the eccentric rapper and songwriter who announced over the weekend that he was running for the White House.

BetOnline puts the odds of Mr. West being elected as the nation’s 46th president at 100/1 — the same odds as former first lady Michelle Obama.

Mrs. Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Mr. Trump, is given 50/1 odds.

Mr. Biden sits atop the leaderboard at 5/8, followed by Mr. Trump at 13/10 and Mr. Pence at 40/1.

