One of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s possible vice-presidential picks announced Monday afternoon that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made the announcement on Twitter, adding that she had no reason to suspect she had the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” she wrote.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

Ms. Bottoms, whose city is seeing both a major spike in coronavirus cases and a wave of violent crime in the wake of a demoralized police department, has been a prominent cable-TV guest in recent weeks and frequently mentioned as a possible No. 2 for the Democratic presidential ticket.

Mr. Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate and is under increasing pressure from his party’s left-wing base that she be a minority woman.

