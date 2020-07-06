Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Monday supporters of the “defund police movement” deserve blame for the recent spate of violence across Georgia that included the shooting death of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl.

The Georgia Republican said she is “furious that elected officials with a radical agenda have decided to appease violent actors instead of protecting the public.”

“And I’m furious that these ‘leaders’ refuse to support law enforcement at a time when they need it most,” Ms. Loeffler said.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed Saturday while in a vehicle with her mother near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police last month.

It marked a weekend of violence Atlanta that included a coordinated attack on the state Department of Public Safety by dozens of individuals, as well as a shooting at a party that left 14 people wounded.

Police also said another man was killed and two more injured in an exchange of gunfire Sunday.

“The defund police movement — and those who support and appease it — deserve blame,” Ms. Loeffler said in a statement Monday.

Ms. Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and is seeking to defend the seat in a special election race this fall.

She said more money should be invested in law enforcement.

“Order must be restored,” she said. “How many more innocent children have to die before local leaders grow a spine? Stop playing politics. Do your job. Support our law enforcement. Start saving lives.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.